College News

Allison Fiske of Springfield recently joined more than 50 other nursing students who participated in the annual Arnold P. Gold Foundation White Coat Ceremony at Castelton University.

A short-film by Maya Lindberg of Cavendish of the Class of 2024 and Emma Fisher of the Class of 2025 is one of 16 featured finalists at the Lux Mea Film Festival of the Department of Communication and Visual Arts at Grove City College in Grove City, Penn. The film is titled “The Call.”

The film festival opened on campus on April 29 and highlights student filmmakers and their work. Professional judges will evaluate the work and medals will be awarded to the top films.

Rachel Elizabeth Guerra of Chester received the John Dewey in Elementary Education award from the University of Vermont. The award is “given to two students whose academic and public school practice exemplifies the philosophy of Vermont’s well-known philosopher and educator, John Dewey.” UVA’s citation said Guerra “clearly demonstrated the belief that children are active participants in, rather than passive receivers of education.”