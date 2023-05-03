Foster Care Story Hour & Tea Time at Whiting May 10

May is Foster Care Month. Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, invites the public to join a special family story hour and tea time at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. This event will focus on learning about foster care, adoption and family differences.

Special guest Julie Merrill-Snide, a recruitment and retention specialist for the Vermont Department for Children and Families, will join the group to provide information on foster care in Vermont and discuss how attendees can get involved and provide support for foster families.

A read aloud from engaging books will get kids learning about foster care. The library has a collection of relevant books available for check out about foster care and adoption. Books help children better understand different families, so that those in foster care are not left out or secluded for their differences or traumas.

Youth Services Librarian Carrie King encourages all families in the community to come and learn about foster care. “If we can collaborate and share the love of reading, children and families, together we can make a difference in our world a little at a time.”

This family program is recommended for children ages 4 and older and includes tea and cookies, as well as time for making a paper craft in honor of Mother’s Day.

For more information or to register for this free event, contact the Whiting Library at 802-875-2277 or send an e-mail.