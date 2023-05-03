Grafton Rescue honors longtime volunteers

© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

I

n early April, the Grafton Rescue Squad recognized three of its longtime members who have collectively volunteered more than 115 years of service as emergency medical responders. These responders — Stan Mack, Eric Stevens and Cathy Siano Goodwin — are well-known in the region not only due to their service in Grafton but through involvement in community and emergency service organizations.

The event was held Monday, April 10 at the Grafton Trails Outdoor Center.

Mack was one of the founding members of Grafton Rescue in 1981 and Stevens joined in 1982. They were among the first members to become licensed EMT’s and Siano Goodwin joined a few years later becoming the first Advanced level EMT on the Squad.

During the event, Grafton Rescue President Keith Hermiz said that “over their years of volunteering, these three responded to thousands of calls. They cared for the sick and injured, they tried to save the dying, and they acknowledged the dead and comforted their loved ones. Many, many people were touched by and are grateful for what they did. But as all First Responders know, doing these things for even one year can be punishing. They each did it for decades. The journey of the emergency medical provider is always uphill. We must constantly upgrade our skills to meet the changes in protocol and accepted medical practice. We must constantly train to keep our skills sharp, remembering that those that we don’t use often are possibly the ones most likely to save a life. That uphill journey is challenging enough to endure for a year or two, Stan, Eric and Cathy did it for 40 years.”

Hermiz went on to say that in addition to their medical service, all three served as squad president, managing membership, medical guidance, finances and operations.

“Stan, Eric and Cathy’s contributions serve as the pillars of our squad’s foundation,” said Hermiz

Each of the honorees spoke to the group sharing memories and Stevens may have summed up the commitment and dedication of all three when he said simply, “I like to help people.”