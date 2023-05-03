Covid-19 Time Capsule Art Project for children of Andover

What will Andover residents remember about the Covid-19 emergency more than 50 years from now, if they even remember it at all? Andover’s children are invited to send a message to the future through artwork and writing.

This project, sponsored by the Andover Project Committee, is for children aged 13 years and younger. Submissions, which should be one page in length, will be kept rolled up in a tube in the town vault to be opened at Andover’s Tricentennial in 2076.

Entries are due by May 15 and should focus on this stay-at-home time during the Covid-19 emergency. Be sure to include your name.

Submissions should be mailed to the Town Office, addressed to Covid-19 Art Project, 953 Weston-Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143. Alternatively, clearly labeled submissions can de dropped into the mail slot at the Town Office.