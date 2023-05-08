To the editor: Thanks to all who ‘Greened Up’ in Chester

Huge shout out to all corners of Chester for the amazing Green Up Day efforts! 250 bags were distributed by the helpful folks at Chester Hardware, Erskines, Whiting Library, and the Chester Town Office. One look at the dumpster and you can easily see that all 250 bags came back. Way to go!

The Whiting Library team, Carrie and Pam, did more than just share bags, they hosted a “Green Up, Seed Down”, seed sowing event. Thank you, Whiting Library!

There are so many stories of folks helping. The Popple Dungeon crew, going strong for the last 50+ years of Green Up Day, the Rt. 35/ Grafton Road crew, dodging traffic, the Potash Brook folks, new this year, pulling in multiple bags, and so many others helping out across our town. Thank you one and all!

Two requests: please, be careful about things falling out of your vehicle. Second, if you’re going to throw it, go for a trash can, not down a steep slope or to the other side of the culvert.

We’re lucky to live in such a beautiful place with neighbors who care so much about our town. Keep greening up throughout the year if you can. Thank you Chester!!

Sincerely

Frank Kelley

Chester Green Up Day Coordinator