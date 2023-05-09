Community Art Night at Fletcher Library May 17

The Black River Area Community Coalition invites families and kids of all ages to celebrate Vermont’s Youth Appreciation Month with a community art night.

Come to Fletcher Memorial Library, 47 Main St. in Ludlow, between 4 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 for some creative fun and free pizza.

Scrap paper, paint markers, glitter, stickers and more will be available to make vision board collages. Art supplies, snacks and refreshers will all be provided. Everyone is encouraged to bring some old magazines and newspapers.

This event is free and open to the public. Click here to RSVP.