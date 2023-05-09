Job hiring events throughout Vermont
Press release | May 09, 2023 | Comments 0
The Vermont Department of Labor, in partnership with local employers and sponsors, is hosting a series of hiring events across the state over the next two months. Each event will feature on-the-spot interviews and hiring with great Vermont companies; career specialists will be on hand to provide resources and direct support for jobseekers.
“April was a big month for hiring events. The Department was able to connect over 2,000 jobseekers with employers ready to hire and fill jobs on the spot,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “You won’t find a team more committed to helping Vermonters find jobs or supporting Vermont business in attracting talent than our workforce development staff.”
Rutland Job Fest
Thursday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Depot Park, 49 Evelyn St., Rutland
USPS Springfield Office Hiring Event
Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Springfield Regional Office, 56 Main St., Suite 101, Springfield
Bennington Job Fest
Thursday, May 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Deer Park Lawn, 399 North St., Bennington
Health and Human Services Career and Resource Fair
Tuesday, May 23, 2 to 5 p.m.
Franklin County Field Days, 629 Airport Road, Swanton
Fearless Futures Summit 2023 (Youth and Career College Fair)
Tuesday, June 6, 9 a.m. to noon
Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster
These events are free for jobseekers and are open to all who are interested in learning more about regional and local career opportunities and resources. Employers interested in participating in future hiring events should contact the Department.
Click here for additional information about the Vermont Department of Labor and its resources.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.