Job hiring events throughout Vermont

The Vermont Department of Labor, in partnership with local employers and sponsors, is hosting a series of hiring events across the state over the next two months. Each event will feature on-the-spot interviews and hiring with great Vermont companies; career specialists will be on hand to provide resources and direct support for jobseekers.

“April was a big month for hiring events. The Department was able to connect over 2,000 jobseekers with employers ready to hire and fill jobs on the spot,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “You won’t find a team more committed to helping Vermonters find jobs or supporting Vermont business in attracting talent than our workforce development staff.”

Rutland Job Fest

Thursday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Depot Park, 49 Evelyn St., Rutland

USPS Springfield Office Hiring Event

Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Springfield Regional Office, 56 Main St., Suite 101, Springfield

Bennington Job Fest

Thursday, May 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deer Park Lawn, 399 North St., Bennington

Health and Human Services Career and Resource Fair

Tuesday, May 23, 2 to 5 p.m.

Franklin County Field Days, 629 Airport Road, Swanton

Fearless Futures Summit 2023 (Youth and Career College Fair)



Tuesday, June 6, 9 a.m. to noon

Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster

These events are free for jobseekers and are open to all who are interested in learning more about regional and local career opportunities and resources. Employers interested in participating in future hiring events should contact the Department.

