Reservations remain open for Chester garden plots
May 09, 2023
The Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens, in conjunction with Chester Parks and Recreation, continues to take reservations for garden plots in the community garden, located at the end of Canal Street.
Anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Chester can sign up. A yearly donation for a 10-foot by 10-foot plot is $20, and need-based scholarships are available. A one-time, refundable $25 deposit is required.
All levels of gardening experience are welcome. If you would like to volunteer for a gardening experience, there are plots for produce donation to the Chester Andover Food Shelf that need tending and care.
For more information or to reserve a plot or two contact us at chestergreenhouse@gmail.com
or call 802-875-8194. Reservations are first come, first served, until May 26 or when all plots are taken.
