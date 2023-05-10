Celebration of Life for Joan Lake set for May 27

The family of Joan Lake of Grafton extends a warm invitation to her many friends for a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

It will be held at Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center (formerly Grafton Ponds), 783 Townshend Road in Grafton.

A community gathering will follow the service at the same location. Everybody is invited to remain and to share their personal memories of Joan.

Interment will be private, at a time of the family’s choosing.