College News

Maia Perry of Chester was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Perry was initiated at Fordham University in Baton Rouge, La. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Aaron Merrill of Ludlow was recently inducted into Lambda Epsilon Sigma, the honor society at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. The organization recognizes outstanding juniors and seniors who have demonstrated academic excellence, provided evidence of a thirst for knowledge that goes beyond the classroom, contributed to the intellectual development of our community, and exhibited an ability to communicate effectively.

Mitchell Minogue of Londonderry is set to graduate in June with a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Technology from the New England Institute of Technology in East Greenwich, R.I.