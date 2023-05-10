GMUHS board agenda for May 18

The board of directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the library/media center of the Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103 in Chester. You can also access the meeting via Zoom at: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984 or by phone by dialing: 646-876-9923.

Because the start time was changed from 6 p.m. to 5:30, this meeting is warned as a “special meeting.”

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(F) confidential attorney-client communications

made for the purpose of providing professional legal services. To hear advice from legal counsel

with regard to the Nondiscriminatory Mascot or School Branding Policy.

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. April 20, 2023, Regular Meeting

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

C. Curriculum Reports

VII. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. STUDENT REPORTS:

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Building Restructuring

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read

1. F27, Communicable Disease Mitigation Measures for Students and Staff

2. A1, School Board Policies, Role and adoption of

3. C3, Board meeting, Public Participation of Board Meeting

4. A23, Community Engagement and Vision

5. C7, Board Member Education

6. C8, Board/Superintendent Relation

B. New Hire – English teachers GMUHS

1. Social Studies Teacher GMUHS

2. Assistant Principal GMUHS

XII. OLD BUSINESS

A. Decision on NonDiscriminatory Mascot and School Branding Policy Hearing

B. Policies, Second Read and Possible Adoption

1. E13, Travel Reimbursement

2. G14, Class Size

XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIV. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, June 15, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XVI. Board Self Assessment

XVII. ADJOURNMENT: