To the editor: Thank you volunteers for Greening Up Springfield

T

he weather cooperated beautifully for the 53rd Annual Green Up Day, and it was a great success! The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce was joined on Saturday, May 6 by more than 250 community members helping to Green Up Springfield. We distributed over 600 bags for trash pickup.

Thanks to Amy Duffy of Edward Jones, State Farm agent Jerry Farnum and Mike Schmitt of Black River Coffee Bar, we were able to offer coupons to all Green Up Day participants. The coupons were redeemable for a free lemonade or coffee at Black River Coffee Bar.

Thank you to Springfield Food Co-op for allowing chamber headquarters to be set up in their parking lot. A big thank you to all the groups and individuals who joined us: Chamber board members Jerry Farnum, Sue Dana and Noah Vittum; the Springfield Police Department; Springfield On The Move; the Springfield Rotary Club; Springfield Lion’s Club; Black River Action Team; Girl Scout Troop #51293; student volunteers from Springfield High School; M&T Bank; Springfield Town Democratic Committee; and many more.

Community volunteers and chamber members spent the morning raking and picking up litter all across town. A special thank you to Springfield On The Move’s team for doing such a beautiful job with spreading mulch and sprucing up the downtown greenspaces.

A shoutout to Your Hometown Classic Hits WCFR and John Landry for broadcasting from chamber HQ. Our appreciation goes out to HB Energy Solutions for its assistance with securing a safe workspace for our headquarters tent and activities. And a huge thank you to Springfield Public Works for picking up all the bags and items that didn’t fit in the bags and for supporting the event, as always. Our local partners and community members made this a day to remember. It was wonderful to see such community pride!

See you next year, on the first Saturday in May! Visit our blog to see some photos from the day.

Sincerely,

Alice Page

Administrative Director

and

Taylor Drinker

Membership & Events Director

Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce