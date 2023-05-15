2023 Wednesdays on Wheels cycling season begins

W

ednesdays on Wheels has resumed its weekly cycling meet-ups for the 2023 season. WOW rides start at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday through early fall.

If you are interested in cycling with a group of collegial and energetic cyclists, email David Nichols to receive weekly notifications and route information. WOW welcomes newcomers and the participation of all ages and all levels of experience. It is a great way to meet new friends and explore the scenic vistas of southwest and central Vermont and Washington County, N.Y.

Rides are moderate in length, usually 15 to 20 miles, and range in difficulty from easy to moderate. The cycling routes have been carefully mapped and planned to provide everyone a safe and enjoyable experience. There is no cost. The only requirements are wearing a helmet, showing up on time and having fun.

The 2023 season includes rides in Arlington, Dorset, Manchester, Shaftsbury, Londonderry, Rupert, Quechee and Wallingford in Vermont, as well as Cambridge, Salem and Shushan in New York.