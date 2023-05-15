‘Bud’ Stevenson, 92, of Londonderry and Florida

Thomas Milton “Bud” Stevenson III, 92, of Londonderry, Vt., and Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully in Venice on April 23, 2023 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife, Martha, and daughters Nancy Smith (Peter), Wendy Adams (Bruce), Jean Stearns (Paul), five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, stepdaughter Lisa Reid (Jeff), stepson Donald Rowley (Kelley) and three step-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his nephews James Ziegra of Durham, N.H., and Ames Ziegra of Exeter, N.H. He was predeceased by his first wife Gertrude Pfister Stevenson, his parents, and his sister, Alice Ziegra Calvert.

Bud was born in Boston and grew up in Needham, Mass., and Jaffrey, N.H. It was in Jaffrey that he grew to love the food service business while working with his mother in her restaurant, the Oribe Tea Barn. He also was inspired to become a volunteer firefighter in Jaffrey as the firehouse was next door.

He was a proud Marine and served during the Korean Conflict. After discharge, he attended The Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1956. He spent over 20 years in food service including managing a Howard Johnson’s restaurant, and as executive chef and food service director at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Conn., and for the Town of Simsbury, Conn., school system.

His love of skiing brought the family to Vermont. He joined the ski patrol at Okemo Mountain as a volunteer and later became ski patrol director. In 1984, under his leadership, the ski patrol won the “Friends of Minnie Dole” National Ski Patrol trophy for Outstanding Ski Patrol, Eastern Division.

He later transferred to Bromley Mountain, where he worked in the First Aid room. During his time as a patroller, he was inspired to further his First Aid knowledge and became a volunteer EMT.

He wore many hats and was a lifetime member of the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and a member of the Phoenix Fire Department in Londonderry. He learned the skill of building houses and built several chalets in the area including his home on Reilly Road. He also started his own business of snowplowing, caretaking houses and mowing lawns. He took great pride in his work and loved being on his lawnmower mowing his own lawn.

All of these skills and interests showed how much he cared for and wanted to help people. He excelled in whatever endeavor he pursued.

After he married Martha, he very enthusiastically helped her with her folk art business and learned the art of grain painting frames and framing her artwork, in addition to doing many shows and farmers markets in the area.

He loved traveling to Maine and eating lobsters. During his lifetime, he visited most of the United States, the Caribbean, Nicaragua and Switzerland. And he loved visiting friends and family.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148.