Chester Select Board regular and special agendas for May 17

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the agenda for the special meeting

1. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

2. Executive Session: Collective Bargaining Grievance Hearing

3. Adjourn

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

1. Approve Minutes from the May 3, 2023 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Coin Drop Application: Ruck Up

5. Grand List Extension Request

6. Housing Commission

7. Rules of Procedure Review

8. Sign Tax Anticipation Note

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn