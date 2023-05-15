Chester Select Board regular and special agendas for May 17
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the agenda for the special meeting
1. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
2. Executive Session: Collective Bargaining Grievance Hearing
3. Adjourn
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
1. Approve Minutes from the May 3, 2023 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Coin Drop Application: Ruck Up
5. Grand List Extension Request
6. Housing Commission
7. Rules of Procedure Review
8. Sign Tax Anticipation Note
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
