Community lunches return to Londonderry May 25
Press release | May 15, 2023 | Comments 0
The Second Congregational Church, 2051 North Main St. (VT Route 11), in Londonderry announces the return of the popular community lunch at noon on Thursday, May 25.
Chef Patty Pettit will be preparing a sumptuous feast, servers will cater to your every need and accordion player Becky Graber will be on hand to provide music and to get your feet stomping and your hands clapping.
All are welcome, and there is no need to sign up. If you need a ride or have questions, please call the church office at 802-824-6453. Full disclosure: A free will offering will be gathered.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.