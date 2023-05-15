Community lunches return to Londonderry May 25

The Second Congregational Church, 2051 North Main St. (VT Route 11), in Londonderry announces the return of the popular community lunch at noon on Thursday, May 25.

Chef Patty Pettit will be preparing a sumptuous feast, servers will cater to your every need and accordion player Becky Graber will be on hand to provide music and to get your feet stomping and your hands clapping.

All are welcome, and there is no need to sign up. If you need a ride or have questions, please call the church office at 802-824-6453. Full disclosure: A free will offering will be gathered.