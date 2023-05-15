GMUSD Board meeting agenda for July 18

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a Special Meeting (due to a different start time than usual) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday May 18, 2023 in the GM Library, 716 Rt. 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984

Below is the board’s agenda

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (additions & Deletions)

III. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(F) confidential attorney-client communications

made for the purpose of providing professional legal services. To hear advice from legal counsel

with regard to the Nondiscriminatory Mascot or School Branding Policy.

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. April 20, 2023, Regular Meeting

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

C. Curriculum Reports

VII. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. STUDENT REPORTS:

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Building Restructuring

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read

1. F27, Communicable Disease Mitigation Measures for Students and Staff

2. A1, School Board Policies, Role and adoption of

3. C3, Board meeting, Public Participation of Board Meeting

4. A23, Community Engagement and Vision

5. C7, Board Member Education

6. C8, Board/Superintendent Relation

B. New Hire – English teachers GMUHS

1. Social Studies Teacher GMUHS

2. Assistant Principal GMUHS

XII. OLD BUSINESS

A. Decision on Non-Discriminatory Mascot and School Branding Policy Hearing

B. Policies, Second Read and Possible Adoption

1. E13, Travel Reimbursement

2. G14, Class Size

XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIV. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, June 15, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XVI. Board Self Assessment

XVII. ADJOURNMENT: