Green Mt. Gardeners offers enviro-studies scholarship

reen Mountain Gardeners is accepting applications for the Lib Thieme Scholarship. This $1,500 four-year scholarship provides assistance to a graduating high school senior for college or vocational studies in environmental sciences, landscape design, conservation, agriculture or ecology. Selection will be based on financial need and potential community impact.

Application forms are available from the guidance departments at local public or private high schools or by sending an e-mail to Eileen Widger, chair of the Scholarship Committee. The application deadline is May 30.

​The scholarship honors Elizabeth Thieme, a founding and long-time member of GMG. An innovative and “hands-on” gardener who loved the company of young people, her generosity helped to establish the scholarship that continues to be funded through club events.

Join the GMG Mountain Garden Walks tour on July 15 and contribute to the next scholar committed to horticulture, conservation and preservation of our Vermont environment. More information on the garden tour and the Lib Thieme Scholarship can be found here.