Stone Village Art Guild spring exhibit at Whiting
May 15, 2023
Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, has mounted a new community art exhibit presented by the Stone Village Art Guild through Wednesday, June 28. An Artist Reception will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
The exhibit can be viewed during library hours — Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by and take in a variety of art forms, including watercolor, pastel and mixed media from talented local artists.
The Stone Village Art Guild is a welcoming group of artists from near and far who have various insights and starting points and use a variety of mediums. All artists, new to experienced, are welcome to join the group, which meets from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 211 North St., in Chester’s Stone Village.
