Memorial Day festivities return to Cavendish
The Memorial Day program will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. (VT Route 131), in Proctorsville.
This will be followed by a parade to Hillcrest Cemetery. The public is invited to participate in this event.
Recently, sixth graders from CTES marked the intent of “Decoration Day” by cleaning the town’s cemeteries and laying flags on veterans’ graves.
