Richard V. Roller, 102, of Chester

Richard V. Roller of Chester, died on March 16, 2023 in Springfield. He was 102 years old.

Richard was born in Oak Park, Ill., son of the late Louise (Holle) and Louis Roller, residing for many years in Plainfield, N.J. In May 1942, he married Harriet (Peggy) Margaret Kenny of Bayonne, N.J., and they moved to Gillette, N.J., where they raised their son Richie.

Richard was self-employed in the production of electronic components, specializing in the creation of prototype components and systems for electronics firms in New Jersey, including Bell Labs, and building custom components for these same firms. He was active in the Boy Scouts as well as the First Presbyterian Church of Stirling, N.J.

Richard maintained an amateur radio license (currently designated as Operator Class: General), and served for decades as a civilian volunteer with the Military Auxiliary Radio System, facilitating general communications between overseas military personnel and their families at home.

In 1989 he retired to Vermont, settling in Chester. He was predeceased by his wife Peggy in 2014, and his son Richie and his brother Edward in 2021.

He is survived by his two granddaughters Rhonda (and her husband George) Elsaesser of El Paso, Texas, and Rebecca (and her husband Thomas) Cole of Andover, N.J. and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m, Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Plymouth Notch Cemetery, 262 Lynds Hill Road in Plymouth. Rev. Gerry Piper will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield.