To the editor: Thanks to Londonderry, Peru for ARPA allocations

The staff of Neighborhood Connections would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the Town of Londonderry and the Town of Peru for their recent allocation of ARPA funds to our organization. We are thrilled to receive this support and grateful for the recognition of our important work.

These funds will allow us to continue offering the Mountain Town Connector transportation program and other social services free to the community. This is especially critical as we work to address the ongoing challenges the pandemic has posed.

We are honored to be part of such a supportive community and are committed to providing high-quality, accessible programming to all who need it. Once again, thank you to the towns of Londonderry and Peru for supporting Neighborhood Connections and investing in our mission.

Sincerely,

Neighborhood Connection

Londonderry

