Violet Haight wins two awards for GM history project

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

V

iolet Haight, a 9th-grader at Green Mountain Middle and High School, has been awarded two history prizes for her project titled “America’s First Ski Tow.” Those prizes are the Frances Bremer History Prize and the Vermont History Award for Senior Individual Exhibit.

The two-year-old Bremer prize, which recognizes an outstanding research project in history, was created by local history enthusiast Paul Bremer to honor his late wife, who was a teacher, author and lover of history. This award comes with a $1,000 cash prize.

Violet’s project was also honored during the state’s History Day competition in April. Her project centers on a thoughtful look at an industry central to the economic heart of the Vermont landscape. Violet is the daughter of Jeanette and Bill Haight of Andover.

Also winning History Day prizes from the state Historical Society are Green Mountain students Delilah Hodgdon and Laura Bennett for Tamara Eagle Bull: Pioneer in Architecture. Their project won in the Junior group and was also awarded first place in the Architecture category.