Watters print included in SVAC’s Member Exhibition
Press release | May 16, 2023 | Comments 0
This specially created signed edition was hand letterpress printed by the artist specifically for the exhibit, which is open through Sunday, July 16.
Watters and his doll artist wife Bonnie are moving into independent living after nearly 50 years of artful living in their 1844 stone house in the Stone Village Historic District of Chester.
Both were active members in the Chester Art Guild and the Vermont Crafts Council, as well as local and regional travel and cultural organizations. His published pen and ink illustrations can be found on town reports and brochures, and many of his renderings are featured in walking tour guides of the Chester Village Green and Stone Village.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
