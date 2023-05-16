Whiting offers new app to expand eBook access

W

hiting Library is introducing the free Palace Project App to its users. The application expands access to eBooks and eAudiobooks by connecting a wide array of content in a simple all-in-one platform.

This service uses a single platform to make content available from the Vermont State Library collection, Green Mountain Library Consortium’s OverDrive (Libby), Baker & Taylor, Digital Public Library of America and Palace Marketplace, which includes content from Amazon Publishing, Audible and the Indie Author Project. Patrons no longer need to switch among multiple apps.

After downloading the Palace Project App, users can log in with their local library card number and PIN/password or create an account after selecting their home library. They can then browse thousands of offerings, searching by title, author, category and much more. Use of the Palace Project App markedly increases the depth and variety of material that users have at their fingertips, especially patrons of smaller libraries located in rural areas. Materials are available for all ages, in multiple languages and with various accessibility features.

“The Vermont Department of Libraries saw that the Palace App could be a revolutionary next step in the way that Vermonters access eBooks and eAudiobooks,” said Tom McMurdo, assistant state librarian for Information and Access. “Offering this service for free underscores the department’s commitment to equity across communities, regardless of population, location or the size of their local library.”

This service is available to all Vermont libraries and their patrons. More information can be found here. For assistance or more information, contact the library by phone at 802-875-2277 or by email: info@whitinglibrary.org