Londonderry to develop new ‘gateway’ park

By Cynthia Prairie

he Town of Londonderry is poised for a new park at the northeast corner of Route 11 and Route 100, overlooking the Mill Pond. It’s a park that proponents say will be a welcoming gateway for visitors traveling from both Chester and Weston, and they hope to start installation in the fall.

The plans, developed by the One Londonderry Mainstreet Group, a subcommittee of One Londonderry, were presented Monday night to the Londonderry Select Board, where they received an enthusiastic reception. One Londonderry is a group of private citizens who have been working to develop plans to address ongoing shortcomings within the town such as housing and walkability.

Subcommittee member Marlene Boyaner told the board that the small square of land, once known as the Gensler property but now owned by the town through a community development block grant, “draws attention to new development in the area.” She then referred to a new coffee cafe that is under construction across Route 100. Across Route 11 is Williams Park, which is used by the West River Farmers Market for 20 Saturdays in the spring and summer.*

Members Mimi Lines and Cindy Gubb then showed the board a rendering of the landscaping that the group is proposing, including sculptural rock placements, shade trees and seating that mimics the stone benches lining Williams Park. Lines call the design “simple, low maintenance” and attractive.

Lines is a landscape designer who drew up the plan with consultation from subcommittee member Mark Wright, who is a landscaper. “The property is very pleasant to be on — more than people may currently realize as they pass through,” says the subcommittee’s written proposal.

Boyaner estimated the cost of the plants at $17,000 with a total budget of $30,000 including five years of maintenance while the site becomes established. She added that it can be implemented in phases and that funding would be from grants and donations.

Members added that the possible removal of the deteriorating Williams Dam should not impact the work on the park.

*Editor’s note: The reporter of this article is the president of the West River Farmers Market.