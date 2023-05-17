To the editor: GM school board fails to act in students’ best interest

May 1st was one year since the Vermont Senate passed a bill that bans discriminatory mascots from Vermont schools. A year later Chester’s Green Mountain High School is still clinging to its mascot, which violates this act.

Danville decided to retire their “Indians” mascot before the bill was signed into law, and Rutland agreed to retire the much debated “Raiders” name soon after its passage. Even Brattleboro, which had also been tagged as offensive by the NAACP because of its school symbology, agreed to update their own mascot after very little debate.

Green Mountain is the hold out. The school that won’t “give in” to being inclusive. It has been willing to disregard the statements of our Indigenous community over and over again. A representative from the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs presented at a school board meeting than a year ago, and Abenaki opinions are well-documented in all of the proceedings of Act 152.

The school is also ignoring the mounting evidence presented from mental health experts and educational professionals regarding the negative mental health impacts of this mascotry.

On April 10, the school board heard formal complaints from community members who believe that the Chieftain name violates Act 152. Even after hearing the negative experiences of students related to this mascot, the board still has not moved to retire it. More than a month later, the board has still not responded to those complaints.

As an educator, I find it disconcerting that a school board would continue to be willing to disregard the documentation and evidence of negative mental health impacts that was sufficient enough to pass this law. More disturbing than that is its willingness to ignore the voices of the people who are being directly impacted by these stereotypes within our Indigenous community. This includes the Missisquoi Thunderbirds mascot, which the Abenaki community has identified as not offensive to their community.

It is time for the Vermont Agency of Education to intervene and require Chester to comply with Act 152. In a public school, the school board should not be allowed to vote to uphold traditions that are discriminatory or linked with stereotyping behavior. The mental health of our students is too important.

If Chester will not do the right thing on its own, it is the responsibility of the state to intervene. Every day that passes adds to the insult and injustice to our students.

Deborah Velto

Springfield