By Shawn Cunningham and

Cynthia Prairie

2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

he divisive issue of using the Chieftain name by Green Mountain High School came to a head at last night’s school district board meeting and, by the time it was over, the board in effect voted to keep the “Chieftains” name and three of its members and Superintendent Lauren Fierman had resigned.

But the irony is that the outcome of the vote and the resulting resignations came about when one board member, attending on Zoom, misheard or misunderstood the wording of the motion, which required members to vote “yes” to mean no and “no” to mean yes, and voted that the Chieftains name did not violate the policy against discriminatory labeling that the board had approved earlier this year.

But after the vote and two resignations, and as the board got ready to adjourn, that board member — Katie Murphy of Chester — realized her misunderstanding and attempted to clarify her stand, which would have been that the name did indeed violate the board’ policy. By then, Cavendish members Dennis Reilly and Kate Lamphere had announced their resignations and left, and a re-vote on the issue would have made no difference. After the meeting, Murphy also resigned in an email to board chair Deb Brown, but has since reconsidered and asked to rescind her resignation.

Thursday night’s vote was required as a result of complaints about the mascot name lodged with the school district by several groups and individuals who claimed that the use of the name violated a policy that the board approved in January. The E5 policy, which is required by the state of Vermont through Act 152, prohibits “school branding that directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions, or other characteristics that are specific to either: (A) the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity of any person or group of persons” or those associated with “the repression of others.”

While the district had dropped the use of the logo depicting a Native American wearing a Plains Indian headdress in silhouette, the question of whether the name “indirectly” referred to the logo became a point of contention. While some felt that the word “chieftain” could be rebranded as a leader, others asserted that 50 years of being linked to the Indian head logo made the name irreversibly tainted.

People on both sides of the question have laid out their positions at multiple board meetings, but the hearing on the policy violation came with a 45-day deadline for a decision and the time was ticking down.

A double negative causes the confusion



L

ast night, as the board neared the end of the agenda, board chair Deb Brown reminded the members that they had decided to vote on whether the name the “Chieftains” violated the state’s and the school’s Non-Discriminatory Mascot and School Branding Policy, then asked for a motion on the question.

Jeff Hance of Chester moved that the use of the Chieftain name did not violate the policy, but questions arose about what that vote would look like. If a member believed the name did not violate the policy then he or she should vote yes. But whoever thought the name did violate the policy should vote no.

Hance suggested that the vote be taken by paper ballot because members might be “afraid to speak,” but others felt they could go ahead with the vote. The roll call vote ended in a 5-5 tie and chair Brown read a statement about the issue before breaking the tie by voting that the name does not violate the policy.

Brown said she saw “some merit in both arguments” and that she “sincerely wants to do what is best for our school and town.” She said that the world that has lost its ability to compromise and hoped to move past the issue and “put all of our energy into educating our students.”

Brown also said that since the board dropped the Native American logo, the name is “no longer a mascot but an identity – an identity that represents leaders.”

The breakdown of the vote was that Josh Schroeder, Dennis Reilly, Kate Lamphere, Steve Perani and Lois Perlah said the name violated the policy while Rick Alexander, Adrienne Williams, Jeff Hance, Scott Kendall and Katie Murphy voted to say it did not. At that point, Reilly and Lamphere resigned, citing their positions. Reilly said that as a professor at a state university he could not countenance a decision that breaks state law and Lamphere said that as a licensed social worker she has dedicated here entire career to the “mental well being of Vermonters” and could not continue on a board that made this decision.

But after the results were announced and members of the public on both sides had commented, Murphy spoke up. She said that her internet had been spotty all night and that she had meant her vote to say that people should not be mascots and the policy was indeed violated. By that time however, Brown said the vote had been recorded but there could be a re-vote. However, since Reilly and Lamphere had left the meeting by then, her vote change would be moot.

Fierman, Reilly, Murphy address their resignations

C

ontacted Thursday night at a superintendents’ conference in Burlington, Fierman said, “In order for me to represent the two school districts (Green Mountain Unified and Ludlow-Mount Holly), I have to be able to support their (the boards’) decisions. I haven’t always agreed with them, but I have been always able to support all of (those decisions). However … this is not only a decision I do not agree with, it is one I cannot support.”

She called the situation “unfortunate.” But added, “I have informed the board chair (Deb Brown) that I will be tendering my resignation to the (Two Rivers Supervisory Union). And I will stay on until they find a replacement, if the TRSU board would like me to. I am willing to stay, but that is up to them. I don’t want to leave anybody in the lurch. It is a little late to find a new superintendent.” Fierman has been superintendent for three years, and was principal of Green Mountain Union High for two years prior to that.

Attempts to reach TRSU board chair Paul Orzechowski of Ludlow Thursday night and Friday morning were unsuccessful.

Speaking about her vote last night, Murphy told The Telegraph this morning that she had been attending her daughter’s softball game while Zooming in on the board meeting. “I needed to be there for her,” she said of her daughter. “If I had been there (at the board meeting) in person, I might have made better sense of things.” But, she also said, “The wording of the motion did not help me …. … The name is in clear violation of the school policy.”

Following the vote, and discovering her error, she said she was “disappointed in myself” and emailed Brown at 7:48 p.m. announcing she would resign. That, she said, “was a heat-of-the moment decision … as soon as I sent it, I realized I needed to retract it. The only way I can make it better is to stay on the board.”

Murphy added, “I cannot just walk away from that responsibility. I need to fight for our children and our community members. I cannot in good conscience just walk away.”

Dennis Reilly, who resigned with fellow Cavendish board member Kate Lamphere, said that when the board went into executive session early on in the meeting, its lawyer “spelled out the options and the law and said it was up to the school board. To me it is clear cut. It’s not an issue if I am for the Chieftain or not. It’s whether it violates state law. And as far as I am concerned, it does. ”

He added that through this controversy he did not receive any “message, call or anything” from those who were pro-Chieftains. “But I did receive a lot” from those who believed differently.

He conceded, “I think she (Lauren Fierman) is in a tough spot. She has to do what she believes is right by the state of Vermont.”

As for his future, Reilly said, “I will continue to be an advocate for our community in some shape or form. They are restructuring so I will be involved in that as a citizen. In my heart … I came on the school board to improve the schools to the best of my ability, and I feel I failed. I’m disappointed and sad and I just don’t know how to fix it.”

“We’re in turmoil right now, and the people deserve better.”

Following the vote, advocates for keeping the Chieftain name, including Otis Nelson, Conner Miles and Randy Miles, thanked the board for its decision, while those who had pushed for the change – including Deb Velto, Emily Burkland and Carrie King – expressed their disappointment.

“I am beyond ashamed,” said GMUHS teacher Sharon Jonynas, “I had a child in seventh grade say to me that if the vote came out that we are keeping the mascot she was going to go to a different school. I’m ashamed, I really am.”

King, a Chester resident who filed a complaint about the name, said in an interview last night, “The last thing we needed was for any board members to resign. I’m heartbroken for the future. When the adults at the school maintain this racial and sexist divisiveness, what happens when diverse students walk into the school? … .. The board doesn’t listen to diverse voices and then acts surprised when racist incidents happen.”

She added that the board “made a very confusing motion when it was presented. The board could have done a better job making it clear.”

‘Chieftain’ in the hands of the state

N

ow, the complainants have 30 days to appeal the decision to the Agency of Education. At the meeting, one complainant — Matthew Gorsky — said his complaint would be “going to the state.” Act 152 gives the Secretary of Education the appellate authority.

“We haven’t received any of these yet so it’s uncharted territory,” said Ted Fisher, AOE spokesman and legislative liaison, told The Telegraph in early April. He went on to say that “the secretary (of Education) will address complaints consistent with the Administrative Procedures Act (3 V.S.A. §§ 809-816). If the secretary finds that the district branding violates the law, the district will be required to change the branding.”