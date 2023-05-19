To the editor: GM teachers support Act 152, board members, superintendent who resigned

We, a group of Green Mountain teachers, are in support of Vermont Act 152, the board members who voted to support the law, and our superintendent, who has since announced her resignation.

As employees of the district, we felt that it was important to remind our school and this community that we are bigger than the members who voted to break the law last night. Just because they represent this school, they do not represent the majority of its employees.

We work to develop a school community that is inclusive for all, work that has become more challenging over the last few years. The action taken last night by the majority of the board members, in addition to being illegal, directly contradicts the work we are trying to do.

These members have already pushed away reputable teachers and administrators and their actions last night will continue to harm our school community.

We believe our school is the keystone of our community and we hope the board will someday soon walk its halls and witness the real issues facing Green Mountain. We are certain this will not be our last action regarding this matter but believed a reactionary statement was important.

Brett Mastrangelo

and 21 teachers at

Green Mountain Union High