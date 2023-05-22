FOLA presents ‘Grease’ on May 27

| May 22, 2023 | Comments 0

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium will offer the classic movie Grease at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at Heald Auditorium, located on the second floor of the Ludlow Town Hall, 37 Depot St.

Grease is a 1978 American musical romantic comedy that depicts the lives of greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), who develop an attraction for each other during a summer romance in the 1950s. When summer ends, they seemingly part forever, only to find themselves at the same school, where Danny’s tough-guy image makes it hard for him to acknowledge the squeaky-clean Sandy.

The movie is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Water is offered by the United Church of Ludlow. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community & Arts in BriefCommunity and Arts Life

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.