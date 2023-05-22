FOLA presents ‘Grease’ on May 27
May 22, 2023
Grease is a 1978 American musical romantic comedy that depicts the lives of greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), who develop an attraction for each other during a summer romance in the 1950s. When summer ends, they seemingly part forever, only to find themselves at the same school, where Danny’s tough-guy image makes it hard for him to acknowledge the squeaky-clean Sandy.
The movie is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Water is offered by the United Church of Ludlow. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
