GNAT-TV Hosts Video Announcement Day May 31

Do you have an upcoming event? GNAT-TV is offering a “Video Announcement Day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at its studio, 6738 VT Route 7A, in Sunderland.

This is an opportunity for you to create a video announcement to share with thousands of viewers. You bring the message, and GNAT-TV does the production. Not excited about appearing on camera? Submit your message, and a video announcement will be produced for you. It is a fun and free way to get your information out to the community.

In addition to GNAT-TV’s cable channels, videos will appear on Comcast channels 1074, 1084 and 1094, as well as on GNAT-TV’s distribution networks, including gnat-tv.org, YouTube channel: gnataccess, Roku, Apple TV and FireTV and social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The program is open to individuals, nonprofits, town governments, community groups, and local businesses (in GNAT-TV’s service area) promoting noncommercial community-wide events, activities, educational/informational announcements and messages of appreciation.

Send an email to schedule a video announcement appointment on May 31 or another date that is more convenient for you, to submit a message and have a video produced for you or to submit finished video announcements.

Video Announcement Day is generously supported by underwriters, with special support from Heritage Family Credit Union.