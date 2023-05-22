Spaghetti dinner to benefit Community Cares Network
The Chester Telegraph | May 22, 2023 | Comments 0
Community Cares Network of Chester/Andover will be holding a fund-raising dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover-Weston Road.
The menu will include spaghetti with choice of sauces, salad, bread, dessert, and beverages. Admission is by donation at the door.
CCN is a community volunteer organization whose mission is “helping seniors stay in their homes longer, safely.”
