Cleaning Out Yard Sale in Chester’s Stone Village Hosted by Bonnie & Lew Watters and neighbors May 27-29
Longtime local residents Bonnie and Lew Watters are moving after nearly 50 years of artful living at 250 North St. in Chester’s Stone Village Historic District.
They are holding a Cleaning Out Yard Sale, in conjunction with Stone Village neighbors, who will also be offering a wide assortment of interesting and unique wares.
Stop by to browse and buy between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday through Monday, May 27-29. Available will be original art in all media, prints and frames, housewares, tools, furniture, toys and games; all are clean and in good condition. New high-quality sewing fabric, as well as trims, notions, yarns and stuffing, left over from years of creating original cloth dolls, will also be sold.
Cash or good checks only.
