JAMBA opens first bike trail on June 2
Press release | May 23, 2023 | Comments 0
JAMBA’s first trail opens at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Ball Mountain Lake on land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 1412 Ball Mountain Lane, in Jamaica, helping to fill a need in an underserved area.
According to JAMBA chairwoman Heidi Pancake, “We’re thrilled by this amazing opportunity to be the first VMBA chapter to partner with the Army Corps of Engineers. This is the first of hopefully many trails here at Ball Mountain.”
You can support JAMBA’s efforts by sending checks to P.O. Box 17, Jamaica, VT 05343, making a donation via PayPal or visiting the VMBA website and choosing Jamaica Area Mountain Bike Alliance in the dropdown menu under “Chapter Donations.”
