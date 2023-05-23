LAHS announces summer arts events
Press release | May 23, 2023 | Comments 0
Long-time area residents Vince Clark, Patti Gilbert Hughes, Jim Fleming and Susie Rowley Wyman will participate in a panel discussion on growing up here. “They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To!” promises to be a lively, entertaining and heartwarming program.
Also coming to LAHS this summer:
- Custer Sharp Art: summer art classes for students of all ages
- KidsArt@Custer Sharp: annual exhibit showcasing the talents of Flood Brook students in grades K-8. Memorial Day Weekend to early June. Artist Reception, 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.
- Annual History Show: North Derry: From the Williams Bridge to the Mountain Market Place. July 1 through mid-August.
- Local Artists Exhibit and Sale: mid-August to Columbus Day
Click here to register online for “Custer Sharp Art” or to learn more about the other programs. Click here to send an e-mail.
LAHS is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from Memorial Day until mid-October.
