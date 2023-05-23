Maxine Linehan to perform at Play Every Town concert May 28

I

nternationally renowned singer and concert artist and local celebrity Maxine Linehan will be a special guest at the free “Concert for a Cooler Climate” at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, 860 SVAC Drive, in Manchester at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

The concert is part of the “Play Every Town” series devised by UVM Professor David Feurzeig, whose goal is to perform in all 252 Vermont towns between 2022 and 2026 to raise awareness about climate change. “I hope this tour will amplify the actions I’m taking in response to the climate crisis,” said Feurzig. “The sense of community and local place is threatened here as everywhere.”

Feurzig tailors each concert to suit the specific host town. Every program is different, at least in part, and is adapted to the piano at each venue, which vary from concert grands to antique uprights. He will perform piano rags and classical riches on the Steinway grand piano in the Arkell Pavilion. Feurzig will also accompany Linehan, as well as a student vocal ensemble from local schools, including Flood Brook, Dorset, Red Fox, Maple Street and Manchester Elementary Middle School.

Donations are welcome at the door and will benefit the Northshire environmental justice group Earth Matters, which is organizing this concert.

So that SVAC can prepare the optimal set-up, please order free tickets online in advance. Click here for further information and a history of the Play Every Town tour so far.