Plant Sale at St. Luke’s May 26-28
The later timing of the annual event allows for larger and more attractive plants – all organized by kind and growing needs. The plants are top notch, well priced and ready to go into the ground without additional hardening off. Helpful labels on each plant and flower photos make garden additions easy. Knowledgeable gardeners will be on hand, eager to give advice on plants and garden design.
Favorite offerings include varieties of iris, hostas, daylilies, perennial geraniums, Lady’s Mantle, ostrich ferns, raspberries, herbs, some shrubs and trees, and so much more, some
in very limited quantities. Also available for purchase will be other garden-oriented items: dahlia tubers, gladiola corms (new this year), Gardener’s Log notebooks, original floral notecards, and seasonal produce, such as cut rhubarb.
Come visit and take home delights for you and your garden. Contact Lillian Willis by phone at 802-875-1340 or by e-mail with any questions.
