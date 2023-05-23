West River Farmers Market opens Saturday

T

he West River Farmers Market, now in its 30th year, will open for its first day of the season over Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27.

Come to the market between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry to shop for fresh organic produce, eat delicious food made to order, browse hand-made crafts and enjoy live music from The Poor Cousins.

The farmers market features more than 45 vendors selling agricultural products, authentic crafts, fine art, artisan foods and much more, all made locally by devoted members of our community.

Please note that:

Dogs are not allowed in the market area unless certified as service animals.

If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, do not block traffic.

The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Saturday, Oct. 7, Indigenous People’s Day weekend. It also offers Crop Cash, EBT and Snap benefits.

Contact Market Manager Lauren Ingersoll by phone at 802-379-1097 or by e-mail with any questions regarding the market.