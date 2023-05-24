TRSU Board agenda for June 1

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at the Ludlow Elementary School Professional Development Room, 45 Main St. in Ludlow, and via Zoom. To access with Zoom:

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: s)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. May 04, 2023, Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS: A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies, Second Read and Possible Adoption

A.1. F27, Communicable Disease Mitigation Measures for Students and Staff

A.2. A1, School Board Policies, Role and adoption of

A.3. C3, Board meeting, Public Participation of Board Meeting

A.4. A23, Community Engagement and Vision

A.5. C7, Board Member Education

A.6. C8, Board/Superintendent Relation

B. Restructuring Committee update

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Superintendent’s Contract

B. Board Retreat Agenda

C. Policies, First Read

XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. July 20, 2023, All Board Retreat/Goal Workshop – 8am-3pm Location TBS

B. August 3, 2023 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School and zoom

XIV. Board Self Evaluation

XV. Adjournment Action