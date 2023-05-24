By Shawn Cunningham

A forum for the public to meet and ask questions of two candidates for principal of the Cavendish Town Elementary School tonight was called off when one of the choices – Donna Bazyk – informed Superintendent Lauren Fierman that she had taken another job.

Fierman told The Telegraph that another candidate who had applied for an interim position was contacted and was at first enthusiastic about attending tonight’s forum but then backed out.

According to Fierman, GMUSD board chair Deb Brown decided to go forward with the meeting at its original 8 p.m. time and Fierman expects that the board will discuss next steps in filling the job.

The meeting will take place at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville, and via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85933410831