Memorial service for Sandy Parker of Weston
A memorial service for Sandy Parker of Weston, who passed away on Nov. 14, 2022 at the age of 73, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 N. Main St, in Londonderry.
Sandy’s family invites you to join them for a social gathering of remembrance immediately following the service at the Black Line Tavern, 495 Magic Mountain Access Road at Magic Mountain.
