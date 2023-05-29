GMUSD special meeting agenda for May 31
The Chester Telegraph | May 29, 2023 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday May 31. 2023 in the Green Mountain High School Library 716 Rt. 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81725903628
An open forum to meet the candidates is being conducted at Cavendish Town Elementary on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. CTES is at 573 Main Street in Proctorsville.
The board’s agenda is below.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA :
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS
IV. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(3)
A. Discussion of appointment and evaluation of personnel – Interview with Finalists for CTES Principal Position
V. NEXT MEETING DATE
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, June 15, 2023, Green Mountain High School and Zoom
VI. ADJOURNMENT
Filed Under: Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.