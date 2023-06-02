Chester Select Board agenda for June 7
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 02, 2023 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday June 7, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from the May 17, 2023 Select Board Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Housing Commission Bylaw
6. Adopt Rules of Procedure for Selectboard
7. Ambulance; additional position
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.