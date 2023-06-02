Chester Select Board agenda for June 7

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday June 7, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from the May 17, 2023 Select Board Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Housing Commission Bylaw

6. Adopt Rules of Procedure for Selectboard

7. Ambulance; additional position

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn