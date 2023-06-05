HCRS welcomes new staff in Windsor, Windham

Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, announces the appointment of eight new professionals to augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees:

Shawn Blanchard – Respite Provider in Springfield,

– Respite Provider in Springfield, Daniel Collins – DSP Employment in Springfield,

– DSP Employment in Springfield, Melissa Langill – Area Manager in Brattleboro,

– Area Manager in Brattleboro, Jeffrey McBride – School-based Clinician I in White River Junction,

– School-based Clinician I in White River Junction, Kathryn Pedersen – Clinician II in Springfield,

– Clinician II in Springfield, Dakota Skaggs – Silk screen intern in Brattleboro,

– Silk screen intern in Brattleboro, Luken Weaver – DSP Community in Springfield and

– DSP Community in Springfield and Nathan Wood – DSP Community in Windsor.

These new hires will support the non-profit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use and developmental disability programs that serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham counties.