HCRS welcomes new staff in Windsor, Windham
Press release | Jun 05, 2023 | Comments 0
Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, announces the appointment of eight new professionals to augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.
HCRS welcomes the following new employees:
- Shawn Blanchard – Respite Provider in Springfield,
- Daniel Collins – DSP Employment in Springfield,
- Melissa Langill – Area Manager in Brattleboro,
- Jeffrey McBride – School-based Clinician I in White River Junction,
- Kathryn Pedersen – Clinician II in Springfield,
- Dakota Skaggs – Silk screen intern in Brattleboro,
- Luken Weaver – DSP Community in Springfield and
- Nathan Wood – DSP Community in Windsor.
These new hires will support the non-profit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use and developmental disability programs that serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham counties.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business People
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.