Andover Select Board agenda for June 12
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover-Weston Road, and via Zoom. To join via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374
Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of May 8th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Declassification of Old Parmalee Road – public hearing
B. Windsor County Sheriff’s contract
C. Outdoor consumption permit – Rowell’s Inn
D. School choice – discussion
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Old Business:
A. YTD budget update
B. Draft of the proposed Zoning Regulations
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 06/26/2023, 6:30 p.m.
