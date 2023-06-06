Andover Select Board agenda for June 12

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover-Weston Road, and via Zoom. To join via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of May 8th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Declassification of Old Parmalee Road – public hearing

B. Windsor County Sheriff’s contract

C. Outdoor consumption permit – Rowell’s Inn

D. School choice – discussion

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. YTD budget update

B. Draft of the proposed Zoning Regulations

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 06/26/2023, 6:30 p.m.