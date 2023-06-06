Cavendish Historical Society presents talk on former slave Peter Tumbo lived in town for 40 years before death at 106
He was married when he moved to Cavendish, remarried while here and was “reputed to be a man of good moral character, and sustained a good reputation for truth and veracity,” according to the leading citizens of the day, Josiah French and Jabez Proctor.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, the Cavendish Historical Society will present a talk about Tumbo, the events that led him to come to Cavendish, and his story, as well as that of his daughter.
Was he really 106 when he died? It was so reported in the abolitionist newspaper The Liberator, as well as The Vermont Watchman and State Gazette –On Jan. 30, 1832, Peter Tumbo, “colored man”, aged 106 died in Cavendish, VT.
The program will be held at the Universalist Church (Stone Church), 2295 Main St. (Route 131) in Cavendish Village. Parking is across the street at the Cavendish Baptist Church. The location for the program was chosen because the church was built in 1844 under the leadership of the Rev. Warren Skinner, an avid abolitionist and part of Vermont’s “above ground railroad.”
The talk is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.
For more information, call the Cavendish Historical Society at 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.
