Mary Kathleen Butera, 75, of South Londonderry

It is with great sadness we announce the passing on May 30, 2023 of Mary Butera: devoted wife, loving mother, sister and grandmother; close friend to many. She was 75 and lived in South Londonderry.

Born on March 20, 1948 and raised in New York City with her five siblings by Irish immigrant parents, Mary moved to Vermont “just for one ski season” in 1971 with her husband-to-be, Victor Butera (1946-2015).

Although they were unsure of what a transition to Vermont for two New Yorkers might bring, as lovers of nature, literature, flowers, art and birds, Vermont quickly became a place they cherished. They embraced the chance to be a part of such a close-knit community and remained in South Londonderry for the remainder of their lives.

Mary is survived by her three daughters Mariel, Kira and Lara Butera and her grandchildren Eva Calabrese, Cadence Butera-Logan and Luca Butera-Logan.

In lieu of flowers or cards, we know Mary would encourage a donation to South Londonderry Free Library, where she was the librarian for 30 years. You may donate by clicking here.

A celebration of life will be held at the end of summer (details to come at a later date) to give everyone a chance to share their favorite memories and to cheers to a life well-lived.