The results of the State of Vermont’s testing of schools for PCBs has found that various parts of the Green Mountain High School building have elevated levels of the chemical, the school announced Monday. In response, the school will hold an information meeting regarding the problem and next steps at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 in the high school auditorium.

PCBs or polychlorinated biphenyls were used as coolants and lubricants in electrical applications and other common building materials into the late 1970s, when they were banned in the United States. Exposure to the chemicals has been linked to a number of health problems including cancer although what is considered a safe level of exposure can vary from state to state.

Representatives of the Agency of Education, Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation will be on hand at the information meeting to answer questions about PCBs and the health risks that can come with exposure to them, said Lauren Fierman, superintendent of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union. School officials will also discuss plans for the remainder of this school year, the summer and for the 2023-24 school year.

According to the report, the auditorium is below the actionable hazard level.

This will be an in-person meeting with no remote option, but Okemo Valley TV will be recording it for later viewing. The Telegraph will be attending the meeting and will have an article about it in the near future.