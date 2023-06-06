Neil Munroe, 61, of Chester

Neil M. Munroe, 61, passed away on Friday morning June 2, 2023 at his home in Chester. He was born on March 6, 1962 in Haywards Heath, England, the son of Donald and Katherine (Leggett) Munroe.

He became a U.S. citizen at age 10. He graduated from Princeton Day School and attended Paul Smith College.

On Feb. 10, 1990, he married Melinda Blair.

Neil was an avid golfer and skier. He enjoyed the bagpipes and Celtic music. He coached little league baseball and basketball for several years, and was always active with his children’s sports.

He is survived by his wife Melinda Munroe; son Alexander M. Munroe (Amanda); daughters Victoria Lynn Munroe and Marjorie Ann Munroe-Albert (Nikita); sister Lynn Gates and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, with a memorial service at 7 p.m.

The family would like to especially thank RN Scott Belt, Abrah Farrar, Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, and Bayada Home Health Care for all their service, which helped the family through these difficult times.