Windsor Sheriff’s staff trains in latest interview techniques

T

he Office of the Windsor County Sheriff announces that Sgt. Raymond Herb and Deputies Jackson Howe, Hunter Buchanan, Jacob McCabe and Jabri Black recently attended a specialized training on the latest techniques for interviewing victims, witnesses and suspects taught by Capt. Matt Episcopo (Ret.).

Participants learned how to develop rapport and trust with those they are interviewing and how to craft effective interviews that can lead to the truth.

Training also covered the legal aspects of interviewing, such as Miranda rights. Participants also learned how to recognize and respond to deception, as well as how to document and report interviews.

“The Office of the Windsor County Sheriff is committed to providing its officers with the most up-to-date training and resources to ensure they are well-equipped to handle any situation. Sgt. Herb and Deputies Howe, Buchanan, McCabe and Black’s attendance at this training is just one example of how the department is dedicated to providing the best possible service to its community,” said Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer.